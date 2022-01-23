New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Omicron in India has entered the community transmission stage and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially, a report by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said on Sunday.

However, it also added that "the recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern."

INSACOG, which comes under the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also stressed the need of following COVID appropriate behaviour and increasing the pace of the vaccination, saying they are "main shields against all form mutations of SARSCoV-2 virus".

Here's how the Centre and state governments are preparing to deal with the situation:

The authorities are working to strengthen the health infrastructure and services in the country. The number of quarantine facilities have been increased. There are about 18.03 lakh isolation beds in the country. Arrangements for 1.24 lakh ICU beds have also been made.

Further, the government has established 3,236 oxygen plants in the country according to a Dainik Jagran report. They have a capacity of producing 3,783 metric tonnes of oxygen. The report also mentions that around 1.14 lakh oxygen concentrators have been provided by the Center to the state governments to deal with any kind of oxygen crisis.

Apart from this the government is also tireleslly working on increasing the vaccination coverage in the country. More than 150 crore vaccine doses have been administed in India so far. 64 percent of the population has received the first dose while 46 percent of the population has received both the doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, to control the situation in states which are contributing to the high numbers of cases in India, state authorities have imposed covid ristctions like night curfew, weekend curfew, and closure of schools and colleges.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha