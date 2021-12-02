New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The newly found COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', first detected in South Africa, has sparked new fears in the minds of people, as the highly contagious virus has spread in more than 20 countries, giving no respite from the pandemic. To curb its spread in advance, several countries across the globe are rushing to shut their borders and impose quarantine measures for passengers arriving from South Africa and its neighbouring nations. India is also taking all precautionary steps to stop the virus from entering the country.

Here's how India is preparing to fight against a possible third wave amid Omicron fears.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 30 explained the city's plan to combat the new COVID-19 variant. Kejriwal said Delhi has geared up medical arrangements to face Omicron. The city is equipped with 30,000 oxygen beds and 17,000 ICUs will be ready by February. Around 750 tonnes of medical oxygen is available in Delhi. Plus, the city produces 121 tonnes oxygen and it has 6,000 empty oxygen cylinders from China. A control room has also been created to monitor everything. The state government is also prepared for home isolation facilities for patients.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has revised its guidelines for international travellers coming to the state. According to the new rules international travellers from 50 'at risk' nations have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine of seven days. They have to take three RT-PCR tests during this period. International passengers not from 'at risk' countries will also have to take the RT-PCR test and undergo 14 days of home quarantine. As for the domestic passengers they should either be fully vaccinated or carry Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test report valid for 72 hours.

"We have to do certain things in a stricter fashion because if you see the last time also --- we were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent... so we need to be a little cautious about our state," minister Aaditya Thackeray told to NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Karnataka

As around 1,000 people (returned from South Africa) have reported being COVID positive in Karnataka, the state government has imposed fresh restrictions to prevent its spread. Travellers from Omicron-affected countries have to take mandatory RT-PCR after landing in Bengaluru. Educational institutes are asked to postpone any event. A negative RT-PCR test is mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Students travelling from Kerala have to undertake the COVID test again. Full vaccination has been made mandatory for all government employees.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the COVID restrictions in the state till December 15. The state government has decided to use Thermo Fischer TaqPath Assay, a test recommended by the World Health Organization, to detect the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus at the 12 RT-PCR government labs in the state as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha