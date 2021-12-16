New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation to pay tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 India-Pakistan war on the occasion of the 50th 'Vijay Diwas' as he participated in the Homage and Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the War Memorial in New Delhi.

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," said PM Modi in a Tweet.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in India on December 16 to mark the country win over Pakistan in 1971 that eventually lead to the separation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh. The 1971 Indo-Pak war is considered as one of India's biggest military achievements as nearly 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the Indian Army that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

What led to the beginning of the 1971 Indo-Pak war?

At the time of independence, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan. However, the Bengali people of East Pakistan were not very pleased with the government in Islamabad due to the Pakistani military's widespread genocide and atrocities against them that forced nearly 10 million people to seek refugee in India's eastern states.

Though India had opened its borders for the Bengali people of East Pakistan, New Delhi was not pleased with the situation as the refugees strained India's already overburdened economy.

After analysing the situation, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the then Army chief General Sam Manekshaw to march into East Pakistan. However, General Manekshaw had refused to do so, citing the unfavourable weather conditions in East Pakistan in August and September.

General Manekshaw sought time from Indira Gandhi, expressing confidence that India would emerge victorious if the war starts in the winters.

The beginning of the war and creation of Bangladesh:

The war started between India and Pakistan on December 3, 1971, after the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) launched surprise pre-emptive strikes on 11 airfields in north-western India, including Agra. The pre-emptive strikes were named Operation Chengiz Khan. Following this, Prime Minister Gandhi declared war on Pakistan and ordered Indian Armed Forces to march into East Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) later attacked Pakistani air bases in response to Operation Chengiz Khan. Reports suggest that the IAF flew more than 5,000 sorties each day during the war. The Indian Navy also played a crucial role in the 1971 war, blocking the Karachi and Chittagong harbours that led to a shortage of supplies for the Pakistani forces in East Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army - which was well organised on both fronts - enjoyed significant superiority over Pakistan. The Army, which was also getting support from the Bengali rebels, launched several operations against Pakistan on both fronts. By December 10, it was certain that India will win the war, but Pakistan had refused to surrender.

However, on December 16, 1971, Pakistan agreed to a unilateral ceasefire. The Instrument of Surrender was signed between Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora and Lieutenant-General AAK Niazi at the Ramna Race Course in Dacca with nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers and officials surrendering to the Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan's surrender in Dacca is considered as one of the biggest military defeats in the history after which East Pakistan was declared as the newly liberated "Bangladesh".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma