Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial assembly elections scheduled to take place in February or March next year. Dubbed as the "longest expressway" of the state, it will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore and will connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh to states like Delhi, Haryana and Bihar.

"The inspiration behind the Expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a release. "The Expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region."

Following are salient features of the Ganga Expressway:

- The 594 km long six-lane Ganga Expressway will be built at a cost of more than Rs 36,200 crore.

- The expressway will start from the Bijauli village in Meerut and will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

- As per the PMO, it will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

- Once completed, the Ganga Expressway will be the "longest expressway" of Uttar Pradesh that will connect western and eastern regions of the state.

- A 3.5 km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) plans will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. The airstrip will be 3.5 km long.

- The PMO said that an industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Ganga Expressway.

- A bridge will also be built at Garhmukteshwar for the people of Bulandshahr and Hapur districts.

- The expressway will also have 381 underpasses, 126 minor bridges, 14 major bridges, nine public convenience centres and seven railway over bridges. It will also have entry and exit facilities at 17 locations.

- For the Ganga Expressway, around 7,386 hectares of land is required. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that 94 per cent of the land of the expressway has been purchased from farmers.

- Alongside the expressway, nearly 18.55 lakh saplings will be planted and solar panels will be installed to ensure environmental protection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma