New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Jawad, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm, will make landfall along the coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh by Sunday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Friday.

A red alert has also been issued for Odisha's Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam with the IMD asking fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"Off-shore and alongshore operations along the coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal should be judiciously regulated on Friday and suspended on Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life and property," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Looking at the situation, 46 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed along with the eastern coastal states while 18 have been kept in reserve in case there is a need for additional deployment.

"We have deployed as many teams as each of the three states asked for. The decision about their positioning happens with the consultation of the state government. We have pre-positioned the teams," NDRF Director General Atul Karwal was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

How did cyclone Jawad get its name?

Cyclone Jawad - pronounced as 'Jowad' - got its name from Saudi Arabia that means "generous and magnanimous". Experts suggest that cyclone Jawad will not be as severe as other cyclonic storms. Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra has described Jawad as "Gulaab se zyada, Titli se kam".

It should be noted that cyclone Gulaab had hit India in September this year with a wind speed of 85 kmph. Meanwhile, cyclone Titli came in October 2018 with 140 kmph wind speed.

"Jawad is little more intense than Gulaab and is definitely less than Titli," Mahapatra was quoted as saying by IANS.

How are cyclones named?

All tropical cyclones are named as per a treaty in 1953 in the Atlantic region. The member countries propose a list of names on their behalf after which names are given in alphabetical order. Sometimes, names are also based on the names of men and women which are alternated. Following are bodies responsible for naming the cyclones:

- RA I Tropical Cyclone Committee

- RA IV Hurricane Committee

- RA V Tropical Cyclone Committee

- ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee

- WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones

