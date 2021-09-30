New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Gulab, the third cyclone storm of 2021, had struck the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha on Sunday, leading to heavy rainfall in eastern India. Since then, cyclone Gulab has calmed down but is expected to reintensify into another cyclonic storm on the western coast. Calling it a "rare phenomenon", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that this cyclonic storm will likely strengthen into cyclone Shaheen over the northeast Arabian sea and might make landfall after September 30.

Explaining the reason behind this "rare phenomenon", the IMD said that remnants of cyclone Gulab will gain energy from the moisture in the air over Telangana and other central states. It said that a cyclone starts due to depression and loses its severity once it makes landfall. However, it might reappear again if it gets moisture due to the delayed monsoon withdrawal.

"The weather system received some moisture and it accelerated towards the Arabian Sea and it is expected to leave the land from Saurashtra region. With more moisture, it would get intensified from depression to deep depression to cyclone," news agency PTI quoted Dr Jayant Sarkar, a senior IMD official, as saying.

"At the same time, it will take away moisture from the coastal areas and reduce the rainfall over Gujarat's Saurashtra region as well as north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region," he said, adding that if cyclone Gulab transforms into a new cyclone, then it will be named "Shaheen".

How cyclone Shaheen might impact the western coast of India?

As of now, Gujarat has received a minimum of 30 mm to a maximum of 115 mm rains in ten hours till 4 pm on Wednesday. The IMD has said that light to moderate rainfall is expected across Gujarat and north Konkan while heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from Thursday till October 2 while advising those at the sea in this region have been advised to move to safer places or back to the coast.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma