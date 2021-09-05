Jagran Explainer: The Karbi Peace Accord was on Saturday signed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six insurgent groups from Karbi Anglong to bring peace to the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Saturday signed a "tripartite agreement" -- "Karbi Peace Accord" -- with the state government of Assam and six insurgent groups to end the violence in the Karbi Anglong region.

Congratulating the people of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the accord will bring peace to Karbi Anglong and help in the development of the region. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his holistic approach to prevent extremism and violence in Assam.

"The historic Karbi Anglong Agreement will be written in golden words in the history of Karbi region and Assam. Today, around 1000 cadres of more than five organisations have joined the mainstream, shunning arms. Central and Assam governments are fully committed to their rehabilitation," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Which insurgent groups signed the Karbi Peace Accord?

* Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front

* People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri

* United People's Liberations Army

* Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (Ceasefire)

* Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (R)

* Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (M)

How the Karbi Peace Accord will bring peace to Assam and northeast?

The Karbi Anglong region, a territory of ethnic Karbi tribals, has been one of the most unstable areas of the northeast and has seen scores of killings with insurgent groups demanding a separate state. However, through the Karbi Peace Accord, the Centre is hoping to bring peace to the region.

The peace agreement will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KACC), protection of identity, language, the culture of Karbi people and focussed development of the council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam.

Under this agreement, rehabilitation facilities will be provided to cadres of the armed groups if they agree to quit violence and join the mainstream. The Centre has also said that a Karbi Welfare Council will be set up under this agreement for the development of the Karbi region.

The Centre has said that a Rs 1,000 crore development package will be given to the Karbi region. "Overall, the present settlement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to KAAC," the Centre said in a press release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma