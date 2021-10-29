New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to vaccinate more and more people against the Covid-19 virus, the Centre is set to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' next month to bolster India's fight against the pandemic.

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign will run over the next month with an aim to propel vaccination numbers in the poor-performing districts. The campaign will be launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

On Wednesday (Oct 27), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the reason behind this campaign is to motivate people towards getting both doses of vaccination.

He further revealed that only 77 per cent of the eligible population in the country have been administered with their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas, 32 per cent of the people have received both doses.

"More than 10 crore people have not taken the second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine," he added.

The Union Health Minister also held a review meeting with health ministers of states and UTs on Wednesday and discussed the ways to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India.

What is 'Har Ghar Dastak' initiative?

Around 48 districts across the country have been identified where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population have been administered with their Covid-19 vaccination. So, in order to ramp up the vaccination drive, the Centre has come up with the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign wherein healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccination for both doses.

As per the data revealed by the government, over 3.92 crore people are six weeks overdue for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas, 1.57 crore are six weeks late, and more than 1.50 crore are two to four weeks overdue for their second vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, India scripted history on October 21 as the country achieved a big milestone of administering over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. The milestone was achieved nearly after 10 months after the country started its vaccination drive on January 6.

Here are the top 5 states that have administered the maximum numbers of Covid-19 vaccines:

States Number of Covid-19 vaccine administered Uttar Pradesh 12,99,36,350 Maharashtra 9,75,59,377 West Bengal 7,61,73,315 Gujarat 7,01,93,620 Madhya Pradesh 7,00,14,991

