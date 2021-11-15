New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Madhya Pradesh’s Habibganj station which has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore and provided with airport-like amenities. The station in Bhopal has been renamed after the Gond queen Rani Kamalapati. Rani Kamlapati was the widow of Nizam Shah, whose Gond dynasty ruled the then Ginnorgarh, 55 km from Bhopal, in the 18th century. She is known to have shown great bravery in facing aggressors during her reign after her husband was killed. According to the state government, the renaming is to honour the memory and sacrifices made by a queen of the Gond community- one of the largest tribal communities in India.

How are railway station names changed?

The changing of the names of railway stations is dependent on the concerned state governments. It is a common misconception that Indian Railways has a say in it. Change of station names is entirely a state subject even though Railways belong to the Union government. The process includes the state governments sending the request to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the nodal ministry for these matters, which then accords its approval, keeping the Ministry of Railways in the loop. While doing this, it is ensured that no other station with the same name exists anywhere in India.

What happens when a name is changed?

Once the name of a railway station is changed the state government notifies it following all due process. Then the Indian Railways steps in to do the necessary work. A new station “code” is required to be invented for railway operation purposes. For example, Faizabad Junction’s code used to be “FD” but after its name change, the new code is “AYC”. After this, the name change is fed into the ticketing system so that the new name along with the code is reflected on its tickets and reservation and train information. At last, the name of the station is physically changed by correcting the name written on the building, platform signage, etc.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha