New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A geomagnetic storm destroyed up to 40 out of the 49 Elon Musk's SpaceX high-speed internet satellites on February 4, a day after they were launched to a low deployment orbit, 130 miles above Earth.

"On Thursday, February 3 at 1:13 p.m. EST, Falcon 9 launched 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Falcon 9's second stage deployed the satellites into their intended orbit, with a perigee of approximately 210 kilometers above Earth, and each satellite achieved controlled flight," SpaceX said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the satellites deployed on Thursday (February 3) were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on February 4," it added.

Here's all you need to know about geomagnetic storms, what causes them, and more.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

Geomagnetic storms are brief disturbances in Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere (or 'magnetosphere') caused by bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted from the Sun.

What causes it?

As per the U.S. Geological Survey, a geomagnetic storm has two basic causes.

1. The Sun sometimes emits a strong surge of solar wind called a coronal mass ejection. This gust of solar wind disturbs the outer part of the Earth's magnetic field, which undergoes a complex oscillation. This generates associated electric currents in the near-Earth space environment, which in turn generates additional magnetic-field variations - all of which constitute a magnetic storm.

2. Occasionally, the Sun's magnetic field directly links with that of the Earth. This direct magnetic connection is not the normal state of affairs, but when it occurs, charged particles, traveling along magnetic-field lines, can easily enter the magnetosphere, generate currents, and cause the magnetic field to undergo time-dependent variation.

How do they affect the Earth?

Sometimes the particles following a geomagnetic storm make it to the Earth and beyond by flowing along the Sun's magnetic field into interplanetary space. When the material collides with the Earth's magnetic field and trapped radiation belts, it can dump particles into our upper atmosphere to cause the Aurora. The same 'charged' particles can produce their magnetic fields which can modify the Earth's magnetic field and affect compass readings. The changing magnetic fields can also induce electricity in long pipelines, or produce electrical surges in our power grids leading to brownouts and blackouts.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha