New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With global warming increasing at alarming rates, climate change has become a growing concern around the world. According to Climate.gov (an American organization that provides timely and authoritative information about climate), Earth's temperature has risen by 0.08 degree Celcius per decade since 1880, and the rate of warming over the past 40 years is more than twice that: 0.18 degree Celcius per decade since 1981. 2020 was the second-warmest year on record based on NOAA's (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) temperature data, and land areas were recorded as all-time warm.

At such a time, much-needed discussions about tackling global climate change have become of prime importance. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the G-20 Summit and the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, held in Rome and Glasgow. At the COP-26 conference in Glasgow, PM Modi delivered the ‘National Statement’ which included his five-point agenda for the next 50 years, including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070.

"Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years," PM Modi tweeted while leaving for home after concluding his five-day official visit.

Here is a look at PM Modi's five-point agenda on climate change:

1. India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

2. India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. This target includes small hydropower plants and is an increase on India’s previous 450 GW target.

3. India will bring its economy's carbon intensity down to 45 percent by 2030, up from a previous target of 33% set in 2016. These targets are based on 2005 levels.

4. India will fulfill 50 percent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030. India set a 40% by 2030 target in 2016 which was nearly achieved in June this year.

5. India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030.

