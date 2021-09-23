New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Road accidents are one of the common problems in India. With only 1 per cent of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank. Accidents by truck drivers constitute a large part of this logistics. Over-speeding, fatigue, and sleepiness are the major causes of road crashes by truck drivers in India.

In a bid to reduce road accidents and give relief to truck drivers, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for fixed driving hours for truck drivers. He also directed that trucks should be fixed with onboard sleep detection sensors at par with European standards to achieve this purpose.

Measures suggested by Gadkari to reduce road accidents:

Presiding over a meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Gadkari said that just like pilots have fixed flying hours, drivers of commercial trucks - a segment of vehicles that forms a major part of highway traffic – should have fixed driving hours, to reduce driving fatigue.

He also directed NRSC authorities that commercial vehicles should have onboard sleep detection sensors and sought timely updates on the matter after every two months.

"Have directed officers to work on a policy to include On-Board Sleep Detection Sensors in Commercial Vehicles, at par with European standards," Gadkari said in a tweet.

What is sleep detection sensor?

A sleep detection sensor is a car safety technology that helps to prevent accidents when the driver gets drowsy. It sets a sleep alarm in the vehicle for detecting the condition indicative of the onset of sleepiness. For example, an eye blink sensor is used to keep track of the driver’s eyelid motion. Similarly, a vibrating device is incorporated within the driver’s seat which gets activated when the conditions are not satisfied. Sleep detection sensors are widely used in European countries in vehicles, particularly commercial vehicles, to avoid road accidents. In India, the system is still not very popular.

Road accidents in India:

According to the World Bank report, India accounts for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per annum, of which 1.5 lakh people die. Every hour 53 road crashes occur; killing 1 person every 4 minutes. In the last decade, 13 lakh people died and another 50 lakh got injured on Indian roads.

A recent study commissioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) estimates the socio-economic costs of road crashes at Rs 1,47,114 crore in India, which is equivalent to 0.77 per cent of the country's GDP.

At the individual level, road crash injuries and deaths impose a severe financial burden and push entire (non-poor) households into poverty and the already poor into debt.

(With inputs from PTI, West Bank Report)

