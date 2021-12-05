New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 4) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, in Uttarakhand's capital city. It is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from six hours to two-and-a-half. Vehicles will be allowed to move at a speed of up to 100 km per hour on this expressway. It will also be India's first highway with an elevated corridor for the protection of wildlife.

"The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic corridor, work on which is underway, will reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 kilometres to 210 kilometres, and travel time from 6.5 hours as of now, to just 2.5 hours, once it is completed. This will be the country’s first highway where there will be a 12-kilometre-long elevated corridor for the protection of wildlife," the government said in a statement.

Here's a look at all you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Which places will the Corridor connect?

The Corridor will connect the two cities via the Eastern Peripheral and Delhi-Meerut Expressways. It will also have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut. The highway will start at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and end in Dehradun, passing through districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

How much will it cost?

The corridor will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. The PM also laid down the foundation stone of ten other development projects, including the Haridwar Ring Road Project from Manoharpur to Kangri, a 120-MW Vyasi hydroelectricity project, a 38-km long stretch of all-weather Chardham road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58, etc.

"A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve the road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung," the PMO said in a statement.

How will the wildlife be taken care of in places along the Corridor?

The Corridor will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometers) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Further, multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

Other significant features of the Corridor

The Corridor will operate on the closed toll mechanism so that commuters pay a toll for only the distance they travel on the highway. Wayside amenities have been planned at every 25-30 km. It will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting every 500 meters. There will be more than 400 water recharge points spread along the route.

Meanwhile, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the Child-Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road, and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha