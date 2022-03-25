New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday tabled the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to merge the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation -- into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity. It also seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

As per the bill, circulated to legislators in the Parliament, said that the total number of seats of councillors and those reserved for Scheduled Castes members will be determined by the Centre. It also proposes appointing a special officer, who would be designated to oversee its function till the first meeting of the body is held under the reunification law.

"Upon the completion of each census after the establishment of the Corporation, the number of seats shall be on the basis of the population of Delhi as ascertained at that census and shall be determined by the central government..." the bill states.

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022:

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, circulated to Lok Sabha members, said that the 2011 trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was "uneven" in terms of territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential. The bill proposes that the total number of seats of councillors and those reserved for Scheduled Castes members in the merged body will be determined by the Central government through a notification in the official gazette.

According to one of the provisions of the bill, the total number of seats in the merged body "shall in no case be more than two hundred and fifty (250)". At present, the three corporations in Delhi -- North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations -- have a total of 272 seats. While North and South corporations have 104 seats each, the East corporation has 64.

The bill has a provision that the Central Government may, "if necessary", appoint a person to be called the "Special Officer", to exercise the power and discharge the functions of the Corporation until the date on which the first meeting of the body is held after the commencement of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

According to the statement of object and reasons of the bill, The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 was enacted to consolidate and amend the law relating to the municipal government of Delhi. In 2011, the law was amended by the Delhi legislative assembly leading to the trifurcation of the Corporation into three separate bodies.

The main objective of the trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was to create compact municipalities at various centres in Delhi in the interest of providing more efficient civic services to the public. "However, trifurcation of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was uneven in terms of territorial divisions and revenue generating potential. As a result, there was huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations compared to their obligations," the bill says.

Over a period, the gap has only widened, increasing the financial difficulties of the three corporations in Delhi, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, it notes. The delay in the payment of salaries and retirement benefits have resulted in frequent strikes by the municipal employees which have not only affected civic services, but also created concomitant problems of cleanliness and sanitization, it says.

Such financial constraints on the part of the three municipal corporations result in inordinate delay in the fulfilment of their contractual and statutory obligations and create serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi, it argues. "The experience of the last ten years shows that the main objective of trifurcation of creating compact municipalities in Delhi to provide more efficient civic services to the public has not been achieved," it says.

Why Delhi government is opposing the Bill?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday that a phone call was made from the Prime Minister's Office to the State Election Commissioner asking him to defer the municipal corporation polls here. "This would not have happened anywhere in the world that a PM is getting an election deferred by directly calling and sending a letter to the election commission. The BJP doesn't want elections. BJP leaders broke all the records of loot in the MCD," Kejriwal claimed in the Delhi Assembly.

The chief minister's remarks came after the Delhi SEC had earlier this month deferred the announcement of election schedule for the civic bodies after it received a communication from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, saying the Centre plans to bring a Bill in the Budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

Kejriwal also sought to know why the BJP did not reunify all the three municipal corporations in the last seven years. "Were you (BJP) sleeping for seven years? The State Election Commission (SEC) was scheduled to declare the dates of MCD elections on March 9 at 5 pm, but a phone call from the PMO was made to the commissioner and a letter was sent just an hour before the announcement to cancel the polls," he claimed.

Addressing the House, the chief minister alleged that the BJP hated Babasaheb Ambedkar because he gave the Constitution and democracy. He dared the BJP to fight MCD elections timely and win. "The biggest party of the world (BJP) got scared by the smallest party of the world (AAP)," Kejriwal said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan