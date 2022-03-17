New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The third wave of COVID-19 in India, led by the new and more infectious Omicron variant, was the most short-lived wave of the deadly pathogen. The Omicron variant started to inflict the population early in December while the said peak of the variant was witnessed in January with the country reporting over 3 lakh cases a day. However, with prior efforts of the government and the mega vaccination drive, the Omicron wave receded as quickly as it peaked.

Since the past two months, new COVID cases have decreased to as low as 2,500 cases a day in the country and the government has also lifted almost all COVID-19-related restrictions. India has also started international passenger flights to and from the country from March 27 in wake of the extensive vaccination drive and receding cases.

However, it seems that COVID is not going to leave the human race alone and happy. In the last couple of days, discussions and worries have started to gather pace with a sudden rise in new cases of coronavirus globally, mainly in South Asia region. The WHO has even warned countries to remain vigilant against the virus. China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea are among the South East Asian countries witnessing a rise in COVID cases.

In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also chaired a high-level meeting on March 16 and directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance, and carry out genomic sequencing aggressively. The meeting was attended by COVID-19 task force Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Will India witness the fourth wave?

Although COVID-19 has evolved to be highly unpredictable, experts believe that if there will be a fourth wave in India, it will be driven by a different variant as the previous BA.2 variant, a sublineage of the Omicron variant, had spread in 75 per cent of the total population. The BA.2 variant, commonly known as the stealth variant, had accelerated the third Covid wave in India.

Dr NK Arora, the head of Covid-19 Task Group in National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), as quoted by India Today, said, "the fourth wave will be driven by a new variant since BA.2 is present in 75% of the population. Can't say when India will witness the fourth wave. Vaccines available now do not cover Omicron to the extent that boosters will benefit."

Responding to a study by IIT-Kanpur predicting the fourth COVID wave in July this year and will last for four months, DR NK Arora said that the study has some issues. Dr Arora said that India is not seeing a surge yet as immunity due to natural infection is high in our community. He further stated that the government will start sampling studies in the coming week on sewage to see whether any new variants of Covid are present in the country.

Why there is a rise in COVID cases globally?

After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.

Low vaccination rates in some countries, driven partly by a "huge amount of misinformation" also explained the rise, the global health agency added. "These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as quoted by Reuters, said.

New infections jumped by 8 per cent globally compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7-13. It is the first rise since the end of January. The biggest jump was in the WHO's Western Pacific region, which includes South Korea and China, where cases rose by 25 per cent and deaths by 27 per cent. Africa also saw a 12 per cent rise in new cases and 14 per cent rise in deaths, and Europe a 2 per cent rise in cases but no jump in deaths.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan