New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three agricultural acts amid continued protests from farmers. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi appealed to farmers - who are protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 last year - to end their agitation, saying the three farm laws would be repealed in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws".

As PM Modi decides to repeal the three farm laws, let's have a look at how an act is withdrawn in India:

Article 245 of the Constitution allows the government to repeal a law in Parliament. For this, the government would need to move a bill in Parliament to repeal the three laws, which are yet to be implemented. It must be noted that the Centre can repeal the three acts through a single repealing bill.

"Just as the Legislature has the power to enact laws, similarly it has the power to repeal laws. The efficacy of the Legislature depends upon the possession of the power to repeal the existing law, for without this attribute the power to enact would be a nullity, and the body of the law a series of contradictory enactments. Consequently, the legislative power to repeal prior laws is not inhibited by an constitutional prohibition, but exists as a necessary part and increment of the legislative power and function. No statute can make itself secure against repeal," read the Lok Sabha secretariat note, as reported by The Times of India.

