Chandigarh/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his government will "fight strongly" over Chandigarh, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of employees of the Union Territory (UT) administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services.

"Central Government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh...," Mann said in a Tweet.

Earlier, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also slammed the Centre over Shah's announcement, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is afraid of the AAP's "rising footprints".

"From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Government in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint," Sisodia tweeted.

Shah's remarks also evoked a sharp reaction from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which said the move violates "the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act". Speaking to reporters, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision is a "conspiracy to dilute Punjab's claim on Chandigarh".

"Chandigarh is Punjab (common) capital and adhoc arrangement of UT was made. Sixty per cent employees are of Punjab and the rest of Haryana... at the time of reorganisation, it was agreed that Punjab government rules would be applicable on employees of the UT. This decision of the Centre is dictatorial and has been taken without consulting the state of Punjab," PTI quoted Cheema as saying.

Congress, which was in power in Punjab before the AAP, also condemned the Centre's decision and said that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, adding that the move is a "direct attack on federalism".

"I wish to remind BJP, Chandigarh is a disputed territory with Punjab's claim justified by Rajiv-Longowal Accord... It's a deceit and cheating by non less than a government," Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

What announcement did Shah make?

On Sunday, Shah said the service conditions of Chandigarh employees will be aligned to that of the Centre. Declaring that the move will benefit employees in a "big way", Shah said women will now be able to get two years of childcare leave.

"I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing an event, the Union Home Minister - who inaugurated a slew of projects in Chandigarh - said the retirement age of employees will also be increased to 60 from 58 years in the UT.

"This was a long-pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration. Today, the Modi government has made a big decision," Shah said. "Tomorrow a notification will be issued and from the upcoming financial year (April 1) you will get the benefit."

Why political parties are against Shah's announcement?

Chandigarh, which became a UT under Section 4 of the Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966, is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. However, it comes under the direct control of the central government, and Shah's announcement, the opposition parties believe, is aimed at diluting Punjab's claims on Chandigarh.

The new rules will be implemented from April 1.

The move is expected to add to rising discontent over the Centre's move to amend the appointment rules for two key positions of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Political parties consider the Centre's move on BBMB as a breach of Punjab's rights.

