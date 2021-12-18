Amravati/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: As the world of humans continues to struggle through Coronavirus pandemic, with emerging variants of COVID-19 such as Omicron giving rise to increased infections, a different outbreak has took over Maharashtra's Amravati by storm. The Parvovirus disease, a highly contagious viral infection that can also be life-threatening in puppies and dogs has affected at least 2,000 stray and pet dogs in Maharashtra's Amravati district, according to animal rescue organisations in the state of Maharashtra.

What is Parvovirus?

Parvovirus is a contagious viral infection that affects the intestinal tract of dogs, both domestic and stray. The Parvovirus infection spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect contact with a contaminated object. The indirect contact includes the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogsor puppes. The virus has reported an incredibly high 90 per cent mortality rate.

How COVID-19 pandemic also led to Parvovirus outbreak?

According to Animal Rights experts, the recent increase in Parvovirus infection in pets is because during COVID-19 pandemic, many pet owners avoided the Parvovirus vaccination of their dogs. At the same time, the lack of proper implementation of animal birth control programme, there has been a marked increase in the number of Parvovirus cases in many parts of the country.

Parvovirus symptoms

Parvovirus symptoms include bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, drastic weight loss, dehydration as well as lethargy.

Is there any cure of Parvovirus infection ?

No. Parvovirus has no cure. However, the vaccination of dog against Parvovirus gives it the fighting chance. To protect the dogs from Parvovirus infection it is important to inoculate them with vaccine against Parvovirus when they are young. Animal physicians also advise against taking dogs out if they are not vaccinated.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma