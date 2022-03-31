New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced sweeping reduction in the powers granted to the armed forces under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

The act has has been widely criticised for its alleged misuse.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM Modi.

“In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while making the announcement.

The demand for the repeal of AFSPA from the northeast was reignited in December last year after 13 civilians were gunned down by the Army in a botched anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland and another person was killed in the violence that followed.

What it means for 3 Northeast states

AFSPA in Assam: Disturbed area notification is in force in the whole of Assam since 1990. With the step, the officials said, 23 districts of Assam are now being removed completely and one district partially from the effect of AFSPA with effect from April 1.

AFSPA in Manipur: The Disturbed Area Declaration in the entire Manipur (except the Imphal Municipality area) is in operation since 2004. Taking important steps under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the officials said 15 police station areas of six districts are being excluded from disturbed area notification with effect from April 1.

AFSPA in Nagaland: The disturbed area notification is in force in the whole of Nagaland from the year 1995. The Central government has accepted the recommendation of the committee constituted in this regard to remove AFSPA in a phased manner. Disturbed area notification is being removed from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland with effect from April 1.

What AFSPA is like in its current form in Northeast?

AFSPA provides for special powers for the armed forces that can be imposed by the Centre or the Governor of a state, on the state or parts of it, after it is declared “disturbed’’. The Act defines these as areas that are “disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary’’. AFSPA has been used in areas with armed insurgencies.

The Act, which has been called ‘draconian’, gives sweeping powers to the armed forces. It allows them to ‘open fire’ against any person in contravention to the law or carrying arms and ammunition. It gives them powers to arrest individuals without warrants, on the basis of “reasonable suspicion”, and also search premises without warrants.

AFSPA was imposed on the Northeast states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab during the militancy years. Punjab was the first state from where it was repealed, followed by Tripura and Meghalaya. It remains in force in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The disturbed area notification under AFSPA has been completely removed by the PM Modi government from Tripura in 2015 and Meghalaya in 2018 due to improvements in the security situation.

How political leaders reacted

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of PM Modi to withdraw AFSPA from all areas of Assam barring 9 districts and 1 sub-division. I also convey our deep gratitude to HM Shah for this bold decision. Now around 60 per cent of the state's area will be free from AFSPA's purview. AFSPA has been in force since 1990 and this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's future. It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law and order in the state. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a new trajectory of growth and development. I also compliment the people of Assam, who have believed in peace.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju: The reduction of AFSPA area in the Northeast is a historic decision. A lot of steps have been taken by HM and PM. Arunachal Pradesh had removed AFSPA long back except in 3 districts. This decision shows that the era of peace has arrived in the Northeast. This decision shows the commitment of our government. Peace and Development are two parallel tracks. Peace cannot prevail without development and vice versa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on peace and development for the entire Northeast.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: A very welcome decision. The leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress&security to the North East. Reduction in areas under AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for fast-paced growth in the region.

Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker, Assam Assembly: Welcome step by the Centre, their continuous effort to bring peace in the Northeast has finally succeeded. In Assam CM Sarma has done a lot to reduce tension and most of the organisations have laid down their arms. I think it's the biggest success to bring peace to Northeast.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma