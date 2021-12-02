New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday (December 2) held a meeting with state and UT officials to review Covid testing and surveillance measures at international airports, amid the growing concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The meeting was called after long queues were witnessed at international airports due to the new rules.

"In his meeting today with APHOs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised no inconvenience to the passengers, all facilities should be given to them, all information on arrival should be circulated through announcements timely," said official sources, as quoted by news agency ANI.

After the Centre asked all the states to get alert to face the Omicron variant, several of them enforced strict rules for foreign arrivals, particularly from nations with Omicron cases. Here are airport rules for major states/UTs.

Delhi

The Delhi international airport recently tweaked rules for international flyers traveling to India from the listed 'at risk' countries. International passengers have to undertake RT-PCR tests upon their arrival at the airport. They cannot leave the airport till the results of the test are declared. The Delhi international airport authorities have made arrangements to accommodate 1,500 passengers at the airport for waiting. The passengers will be charged Rs 1,700 for their stay at the airport which includes the cost of the test.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has deferred the mandatory negative RT-PCR test, which was asked to be taken within 72 hours of the flight, for domestic passengers flying to Mumbai. However, for the international passengers, the rules continue to remain the same with seven-day institutional quarantine and compulsory RT-PCR tests. If an international passenger is tested positive, he/she will be shifted to a hospital while if the passenger is tested negative they will be sent in 7 days home quarantine. Even those not coming from 'at risk' countries will have to take the test and 14 days of home quarantine.

Chennai

The Chennai airport has also made arrangements to accommodate travellers while the results of their RT-PCR test are awaited. Passengers would have free telephone facility to make calls, forex services, food and beverage service and entertainment on TV as they wait for their results.

Kolkata

The state government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from international destinations, including Dhaka, Singapore, and London, to undergo RT-PCR tests and 14 days of quarantine. The authorities will also check for the travel history of all passengers.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru also similar restrictions have been imposed amid the concern over Omicron. The new rules include mandatory RT-PCR test along with necessary quarantine.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha