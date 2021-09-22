The Blue flag beaches are known as the cleanest and hygienic beaches of the world. The main motto behind this objective of the BEAMS program is to reduce pollution in sea waters, maintain cleanliness and hygiene along with safety for tourists and conserve coastal ecosystems and natural resources.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday announced that two beaches in India have been awarded 'Blue Flag' certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10. The award was given by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark to Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.



"Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji," Yadav tweeted.

Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji.



Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) has also given a re-certification to the rest of the eight beaches which were awarded the "Blue Flag Certification last year. These beaches include -- Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar.



What is Blue Flag certification?



Blue Flag certification refers to a globally recognised eco-labels award given to beaches based on strict criteria in four main sections which include, environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management, and conservation and safety and services in the beaches.



The concept endeavours tourist and beach lovers a healthy, safe, and hygienic environment and also promotes sustainable development



How is the recommendation for Blue Flag beaches done?



An independent national jury is responsible for the recommendation of the "Blue Flag" beaches. The members of this panel are composed of environmentalists and scientists.



The "Blue Flag" label is awarded by the international jury, which includes -- United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Denmark-based NGO Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).



