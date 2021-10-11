New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 13th round of corps-commanders level talks between India and China, which were held on Sunday at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), failed to resolve the deadlock between the two nuclear-armed nations after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "was not agreeable and could not provide any forward-looking proposals".

"During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," said the Indian Army in a statement.

India and China are engaged in a military standoff since May last year. The tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours increased to an all-time high after the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer.

Since then, the two sides have held 13 rounds of talks to end the deadlock and resolve differences along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Though the two sides have withdrawn their troops from several friction points, the situation continues to remain grim and tense in many areas, including Hot Springs and Patrol Point-15.

Following is the complete timeline of corps-commanders level talks held between India and China since May last year:

June 6: First corps-commanders level talks were held at Chushul-Moldo border point.

June 22: The second round of talks was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC.

June 30: The third round of talks was held at Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

July 14: The fourth round of talks was held at the Moldo border point.

August 2: The fifth round of talks was held again at the Chushul-Moldo border point.

September 22: India and China held the sixth round of talks

October 13: Seventh round of corps-commanders talks were held in Chushul.

November 8: Eighth round of corps-commanders talks were held in Chushul.

January 24: Ninth round of talks between the two nuclear-armed nations.

February 21: India, China hold the 10th round of talks.

April 9: 11th round of corps-commanders talks.

July 31: 12 round of military-level talks.

October 10: The 13th round of talks was held at Moldo.

Areas where friction between India and China continues:

India and China have resolved their differences at several friction points and completed the disengagement process in Gogra and north and south banks of the Pangong lake. However, the two sides are yet to withdraw their troops from Hot Springs besides finding resolution in Depsang Bulge and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma