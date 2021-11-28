New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Omicron variant of COVID-19, identified as B.1.1.529, has sparked concerns across the world with countries rushing to reimpose travel restrictions on nations where the new strain has been detected till now. The new variant, detected first in South Africa, has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has said that more research is needed to find more about it.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," the WHO said in a statement. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs".

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

WHO fears that Omicron is more contagious than the Delta variant, the strain that caused the second wave of the pandemic in India, and might decrease vaccine effectiveness. Speaking about the symptoms, the new variant does not have "unusual" symptoms and can be detected with regular RT-PCR tests.

"Most other targets (including the N and RdRp genes) remain unaffected from specimens tested in over 100 specimens from testing laboratories in Gauteng so it is unlikely that overall PCR test sensitivity is affected. These PCR tests typically detect at least two different SARS-CoV-2 targets, which serves as a backup in the case of a mutation arising in one," said South African NICD, as reported by Indian Express.

What do we need to do to prepare ourselves for Omicron?

Following are 10 things suggested by Shabir A Madhi, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand, that we need to do prepare ourselves for Omicron:

1. Ensure health care facilities are prepared, not only on paper – but actually resourced with staff, personal protective equipment and oxygen.

2. Vaccinate everyone and if needed, then provide booster shots.

3. Implement vaccine passports for entry into any indoor space where others gather, including places of worship and public transport.

4. Continue efforts at reaching out to the unvaccinated and under-immunized.

5. Immediately boost high-risk groups older than 65 and others who have immunosuppressive conditions.

6. Encourage responsible behaviour.

7. Monitor bed availability at the regional level to help decide on regional action to avoid overwhelming facilities.

8. Learn to live with the virus, and take a holistic view of the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on livelihoods.

9. Follow the science and don't distort it for political expediency.

10. Learn from mistakes of the past, and be bold in the next steps.

What we should avoid?

Following are five things suggested by Madhi that we need to avoid:

1. Don't indiscriminately impose further restrictions, except on indoor gatherings.

2. Don't have domestic (or international) travel bans.

3. Don't announce regulations that are not implementable or enforceable in the local context.

4. Don't delay and create hurdles to boosting high-risk individuals.

5. Stop selling the herd immunity concept. It's not going to materialise and paradoxically undermine vaccine confidence.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma