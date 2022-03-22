New Delhi | Subhasish Dutta: Optimism. Hope. Discomfort. These are the words that five-time World Chess champion Viswanathan Anand repeats during an exclusive conversation with Jagran English while reflecting on the current state of climate change. Optimism and hope for a future without much of the consequences of climate change if human beings put their individual behaviour to task. "The biggest challenge is how do we deal with this problem (of climate change) without getting depressed ourselves. The only thing our species is really good at is optimism and it will be a pity if we lose that as well," Viswanathan Anand, who is also the Ambassador for WWF India's Environment Education programme, told Jagran English.



'Small corrections as individuals will make bigger difference'



When asked about global warming, Viswanathan Anand reflects on the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature increase which the United Nations has predicted for Earth by the end of the century. "I think we should stop thinking of it (increase in temperature) as something that will happen in the future. We see the effects now. We feel the effects now of this one degree. It is unpleasant but I have some hope. That when pushed to the wall, there is the necessity which is the mother of invention. It’s a big gimp but I don't dismiss it. In desperation we probably will find some way to cope," Viswanathan Anand told Jagran English.



"Nature is something that we cherish and enjoy and not something that threatens our comfort. With small corrections we can make small differences as an individual. Behaviour is the only thing that can substitute technology on such a scale. If we all choose to be a little bit energy efficient. If we all choose to put ourselves through a little more trouble. This has to be a conscious effort. Small changes. Assumption is that we don't have to change our behaviour but they have to change the technological environment. Simplest way is to put yourself to some discomfort like not using plastic, saving electricity, or turning off the light, but collectively you can do much more," he added.



'Climate Change is a colossal challenge'



Viswanathan Anand goes down memory lane and says that when he was young, he used to feel that if people are aware of the problem they could solve it. "And now even with a lot of awareness today, it's very hard (to solve the problem of climate change)," he said.



"For me the real crime is thoughtlessness. I can accept that someone did something they needed to do. But if you don't need something, you are simply too lazy to get off the bed and do something. That feels particularly bad.

"Let's start with a little extra discomfort. Little compromise we can make here and there and we will work it up," Viswanathan Anand said with optimism.





"It doesn't have to be the talk of something remote happening somewhere on the planet. It’s our experiences in our cities, it's our qualities of life. It’s the possible extinction of species. It's the change in rainfall. Everything is happening at the same time. That's what makes it very very hard. We have no choice. We have to address it and deal with it. It’s a colossal challenge,” Viswanathan Anand adds further.



'Earth Hour a fantastic idea'



Earth Hour, in which lights are shut for an hour on March 26 across the planet in a coordinated fashion, finds acceptance as a ‘fantastic idea’ for Viswanathan Anand.



"It’s a fantastic idea. People think one day we will switch off the light. Let's see what happens. Do we really miss it that much? And you realise it wasn't that bad. I switched off the light. I heard some sounds. I saw stars. It’s the time we remind ourselves what we should do for the rest of the year. Rest of the year, we may not coordinate as much. But we all can do that little bit from our side where we switch everything off," he said.



'Some of the effects of climate change are irreversible'



Viswanathan Anand says that when he reads about the subject (of climate change) and experts who work in the field, he ends up denoting that it’s not easy to fix. "At a simplified level, it’s one of these things that can't be easily reversed. So you can break an egg to make an omelette but you can't put it back in the egg," he said.



He further pulled down his hand before adding: "It would be really nice to pull the carbon back but we have no easy way to do that."



"The obvious solutions often have unpleasant side effects. For instance, you preserve greater natural areas but poor people who might be looking at some kind of sustenance off that. They might get deprived. How do you balance that is a challenge,” Viswanathan Anand told Jagran English.



In the COP-26 Glasgow Climate Change summit last year, India had to accept a few obligations as compared to other richer nations of the west. But Viswanathan Anand says that he wouldn’t ‘let us off so easily’. "Rich Indians consume far more than poor Westerners. Rich Indians consume far far more than poor Indians," Viswanathan Anand said, adding that we should refrain from blaming others for the good of the planet.



"We are a sixth of humanity, so we can't be like they did it and we did not. We will have to take responsibility for our planet," Viswanathan Anand told Jagran English.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma