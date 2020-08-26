Currently, NMRC's Aqua line is running at a loss. There is considerable need for revenue but there is not much commercial activity at the stations, as there is a huge shortage of commercial space.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bringing a big change, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to change the design of metro stations on three new proposed routes. The NMRC will now be constructing a 3-storey commercial complex along with the station, which will make the city first in the country with 3-storey metro stations.

The DMRC and NMRC are already constructing one floor elevated metro stations for commercial use in Delhi-NCR. Currently, metro stations built in Noida and Greater Noida are 140 meters long and 30 meters wide. The NMRC has not made any changes in the length and width of the station, but have decided to increase the height to two floors.

Decision taken to increase revenue

Currently, NMRC's Aqua line is running at a loss. There is considerable need for revenue but there is not much commercial activity at the stations, as there is a huge shortage of commercial space. In such a situation, NMRC will increase revenue by building two more floors of commercial space above the metro stations.

17 metro stations in Noida to be transformed into 3-storey metro stations

The Aqua line metro will be expanded by NMRC. For this, 9 metro stations have to be prepared from Sector-51 metro station towards Greater Noida Extension. Five stations are proposed in the first phase. Apart from this, two metro stations from Greater Noida Metro Depot station to Bodaki and construction of six metro stations to connect Sector-142 Aqua Line Metro to Botanical Garden Station are included.

Increase in security personnel deployed along with an increase in parking space

With more commercial space, the number of merchants will increase significantly, as well as the number of buyers will also increase. Given this, more parking will be required. This will also increase employment prospects. The number of security personnel will also increase at the metro station for security.

These activities will be made available at the metro stations:

Soft drink corner

Coffee House

General store

Gift corner

Exhibition space

Food court

Office space

Proposed Metro Route

From Sector 142 to Botanical Garden: 11 km 06

From Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-5: 15 km 09

Greater Noida Metro Depot to Bodaki: 3 km 02

Ritu Maheshwari (Managing Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation), as quoted by Dainik Jagran said, that because commercial space is being increased, the floors of the metro station will be increased. It has been approved. The scheme will be implemented on the new route.

12-storey metro station to be built in Delhi

The building of the metro station going to be built in the dense area of Old Delhi, Nabi Karim will be of 12 floors. The building will also have the facility of parking and shopping complex above the metro station. It will also be an interchange of two metro lines, connecting the RK Ashram-Janakpuri Corridor and the Indralok-Indraprastha Corridor.

It is targeted to be completed in early 2023. In this, the metro station will be built on three floors within the ground, shopping complex in three floors above it and parking in six floors above. In its multi-storey parking lot, 3,000 cars can be parked simultaneously.

Posted By: Talib Khan