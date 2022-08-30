Jagran Dialogue: AAP No Big Challenge For BJP In Himachal Pradesh, Reckons CM Jairam Thakur

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to stop the Modi juggernaut in the 2024 general elections, will not be a "big challenge" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly polls are slated to be held in December this year, feels Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Thakur spoke about the challenges the BJP may face in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh polls but stressed that AAP won't bother the saffron party much as the Himalayan state has never accepted a third front.

"AAP is not a big challenge for us in Himachal Pradesh. This is their introduction in the state. They are trying to make inroads in Himachal. We don't have a problem with that... But Himachal Pradesh has never accepted the third front," Thakur said.

"They can try, but they will never be able to form a government in the state."

When asked about the CM face of the BJP for the upcoming polls, the 57-year-old said the party will contest the elections under a collective leadership and the BJP top brass will decide about the Chief Ministerial position. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda for allowing him to lead the government in the state.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

"See as a Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, it is my duty to help the BJP retain power in the state. I will work on that. I am not thinking about the Chief Ministerial position for the next election," the five-time MLA said.

"The party has done a lot for me, especially by making me the Chief Minister. I would have never imagined that I would become a Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah Ji, and JP Nadda Ji. We will retain power in the state this year and the party top brass will decide about the CM's face."

Thakur, an MLA from the Seraj Assembly constituency, is hopeful that the BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh for a second consecutive term. It must be noted that both the BJP and Congress have ruled the Himalayan state alternatively since 1985.

However, Thakur believes that this trend would end this time. "There's a trend in Himachal Pradesh that no party is able to retain power in the state for two consecutive terms. However, the 2022 assembly election will be different. There was a similar trend in other states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, but that has changed now," he said.

"And I am fully confident that the BJP will definitely win the Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022. Look at Uttarakhand, the BJP won the 2022 assembly polls and retained power for a second consecutive term. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, a party (BJP) retained power for a second straight term after 37 years. So this trend of a change in government every five years will change this year in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Recounting the steps taken by his government to improve the lifestyle of people in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister claimed that water and electricity are not an issue in the state anymore. These two necessities are now available in every house in the state, he said.

"Conditions of roads have also improved in the state... We built roads 5,000 km of roads in the past years in Himachal Pradesh. However, there are many other projects on which we still need to work," Thakur told Dainik Jagran.

"In Himachal Pradesh, women are very active. Our government is focused on empowering women. Himachal Pradesh is the second state in India where there is a 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati raj. A girl from a BPL family gets Rs 31,000 for marriage. I can say that women are happy that multiple steps were taken by our government for their empowerment," he said.