New Delhi | Subhasish Dutta: Global warming is not science fiction. It is as real as it can get. It is happening right at our doorsteps - this is what celebrated music composer and WWF-India's Hope and Harmony Ambassador Shantanu Moitra had to say when asked about the way our planet is warming up. Shantanu Moitra finds the observation of Earth Hour (on 26 March every year), in which lights are shut for an hour across the planet Earth in a coordinated manner, more necessary than significant as it dispenses the power of symbolisms around.



"At the same time (when the lights are shut during Earth Hour, a loud voice needs to be heard) 'that guys we are sinking'. It is not my problem or your problem. It is everybody’s problem," Shantanu Moitra told Jagran English in an exclusive interview, adding that the alarm needs to be continuously raised to induce awareness.



'Earth Hour is a powerful symbol'



Shantanu Moitra, who is known for his compelling music, pointed out that human beings understand symbols, be it Mahatma Gandhi's 'charkha' or Sachin Tendulkar’s cap. They all tell stories. "I think Earth Hour tells the story. The whole act of shutting off the lights, many people may argue what does it mean. But what happens is that any symbolism, and especially the schools. Remember these are the guys, whatever reduction in firecrackers is happening is from these kids telling their parents not to buy crackers," he said.



"A symbol like Earth hour becomes extremely important for the child where they realise that we are doing this. For one hour at home we are sitting with a candle because we are in a crisis. This message is good enough as a global symbol. It is not about what's happening in India, in neighbouring countries or the US. If anything can ever unite this world, it is the global environment crisis. That's why Earth hour is very important," he added.



'Development is important but sustainable development is more important'



Shantanu Moitra expressed disagreement when asked if economic growth is incompatible with sustainability. "I don't think human beings understand the phrase 'not possible'. We have put a man on the moon. We went to the deepest part of the ocean. Incredible work is happening all around. Development is important but responsible development is more important. Why technology cannot be worked to make sustainable development a part of our lives," he said.



'Conversation around climate change shouldn’t be left to market forces'





Shantanu Moitra said that COVID-19 pandemic brought a sense of pause in people’s lives, due to which people saw and observed what was happening around them. "Many colleagues of mine in the music industry for the first time have done small things like feeding street dogs. They had time to think about them. They might have seen that dog wandering around for two days and the third day they felt that it needed food. This pause, which actually enabled them to notice what’s happening around for the first time. Maybe the dog used to come before as well but he never noticed it," he said.



"I just hope that it is a sustained work on issues like this. I think at least 5 per cent of the conversation on the internet must be about the issue of conversation. And this should not be left to the market forces. It should not show up only because people are talking about it," he added.



He pointed out that it ultimately comes down to survival.



"Ultimately, it boils down to survival, and my comfort level and I. That’s how it works. This is where we need to make people understand that this is not just about me and I. We are interdependent. You may be absolutely lackadaisical and irresponsible about water that’s coming to your house. But tomorrow if the water stops coming, you are jacked. You can’t even go somewhere and ask for water. There is no water there either. I think this realisation makes it even more important that we live as a community, we think as a community," he said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma