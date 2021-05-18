Jagran Dialogues: Several interviews have been conducted where the experts answer the frequently asked questions by the people related to the COVID-19 infection, its symptoms, coronavirus vaccines and the impact of the vaccine on people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the midst of the coronavirus crisis in India, Dainik Jagran is constantly making its readers aware by interacting with experts in the health sector through 'Jagran Dialogues'. Several interviews have been conducted where the experts answer the frequently asked questions by the people related to the COVID-19 infection, its symptoms, coronavirus vaccines and the impact of the vaccine on people.

In the recent episode of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media's Senior Editor Pratyush Ranjan interacted with Dr Arun Sharma, Director, ICMR-NIIRNCD and discussed health issues post the COVID-19 recovery and the different types of problems faced by people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure along with COVID-19. The two also discussed the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Question: What happens when the coronavirus attacks the body of a person?

Dr Arun: Coronavirus enters the body through the windpipe. Its first effect is in the nose and throat. That is why there is cough, itching in the throat and water starts coming from the nose. These are the primary symptoms after getting infected. After this, the virus reaches the bloodstream through the lungs, then it causes fever. The incidence of non-functioning of any part of the body is not due to the virus, but due to the side effects.

Question: If a person is suffering from high BP or high diabetes, or has low immunity, how much damage does the virus can cause in such cases?

Dr Arun: There are two types of immunity in the body to fight any viral disease. First-antibodies, second-cell mediated immunity. Both of these help in fighting any bacteria or virus. When immunity is low, the virus continues to increase its number and affects them by going to different organs. There is difficulty in breathing, oxygen begins to decrease due to the organs didn't get enough oxygen and stop functioning.

Question: For those people who are suffering from type-1 diabetes and are also suffering from coronavirus, then what should such patients take special care of?

Dr Arun: Diabetes, whether type-1 or type-2, greatly reduces the immunity of our body. Such patients are more likely to have tuberculosis. In our country, 40 per cent of people already have tuberculosis bacteria in their body. The Covid virus is found in such people, so it increases its number very quickly. When this virus affects the lungs, steroids are given to such patients. In diabetes patients, steroids cause a very high blood sugar level. Low immunity and high blood sugar greatly help the virus to spread in the body.

Today, many names of medicines are being suggested on social media platforms in our country. Steroids should not be used without a doctor's advice. Steroids cannot be used in every situation, it may worsen the condition. Those who are in the early days of Covid disease i.e. those who have not yet got the virus in their lungs, and started taking steroids, then it reduces their immunity and helps the Covid to grow rather than end it.

Question: Why is it necessary to take steroids. Under what circumstances is it needed?

Dr Arun: The truth is that the medicines we use to fight the Covid-19 virus, whether it is Remdesvir or something else, their utility is not yet proven. In such a situation, steroids are used to fight the virus. The body makes a lot of antibodies while fighting the virus and when the number of viruses increases, the body produces more antibodies. These antibodies release many chemicals. When the number of these chemicals increases greatly in blood, it affects our lungs and immune system rather than fighting the virus. Steroids are given to prevent the huge amount of antibodies from being produced by the body. Steroids should be given only after seeing the patient's condition.

Question: A large section of the country is struggling with cardio vascular disease. If such a person has become Covid positive, what should they do?

Dr Arun: Those patients who have high BP and are likely to have a heart attack, such a patient is called a cardio vascular disease patient. If they are Covid positive, the chances of death due to heart attack are increased. This is due to increased tendencies of clotting in the blood. It is seen that such patients are freed from Covid and they die two days later due to heart attack. Such patients are advised to drink plenty of liquid so that there is no clotting. Special medicines are also given for such patients.

Question: There are many cases of black fungus after coronavirus recovery. What is black fungus?

Dr Arun: There is little information among people about it right now. We should avoid half-baked and misleading information on social media. Fungus is just like a bacterium. Usually, the blue moss that settles in the bathroom is the same fungus. Small parts of fungus are also in the air, but they have very little ability to enter our body and make them sick. Our general immunity easily defeats it. Usually, this fungus never causes disease in a healthy person, but for people who take steroids continuously, their immunity is quite weak. In such a situation, this fungus gets entangled in the nose with air, then it builds a house there. It keeps on increasing as the immunity weakens. People who take steroid inhalers may have more of it.

Question: How did the new Stran B.1.617 suddenly spread so fast. What is the reason for this?

Dr Arun: We do not have any such scientific evidence that the infection was spread due to this variant. The pattern of infection that is present now is that one person is infected first in a family and within a few days the whole family becomes infected. This shows that when the virus enters the nose, we do not have any symptoms for 2 to 5 days, but it keeps on growing in the nose. During this time the person does not take precautions and the virus reaches other members of the house. This can happen with any variant. In highly populated cities, it is not possible to keep a physical distance from homes. Some homes also lack ventilation. In such a situation, the infection spreads rapidly. At such a place the virus can remain alive for a long time.

Question: What is herd immunity? How long is the Covid's Heard immunity likely to happen in the country?

Dr Arun: This means that when a lot of people in our country will get immunity, it will be called herd immunity. It will come in two ways. First- when people are naturally infected with the virus and get cured, then immunity will come in them and secondly- due to the vaccine. If 70 to 80 per cent of the people in a society become immune, then the virus will not reach the remaining people. 70 to 80 per cent of people means that if 91 to 92 per cent of people get immunity in the country, then it will reach herd immunity. Apart from these two methods, we can break the chain of infection by wearing masks properly, adopting social distance, washing hands and even without a vaccine.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan