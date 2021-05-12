Jagran Dialogues: The onslaught of the double mutants of Coronavirus has made it even worse infecting people across all age groups. In this difficult time, following the COVID-19 protocols has become even more important.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of Coronavirus has hit India hard as a large number of people are losing their lives and that of their close ones nearly every day in the country. The onslaught of the double mutants of Coronavirus has made it even worse infecting people across all age groups. In this difficult time, following the COVID-19 protocols has become even more important.

Jagran New Media Senior Editor, Pratyush Ranjan speaks to the head of ICMR's Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases (ECD) division, Dr Samiran Panda to talk about the double mutant of Coronavirus, its implications, the role of vaccines, and the vaccination drive. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How do Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik work? How are they different from each other?

Explaining the difference between the three vaccines, Dr. Panda stated that Covaxin is jointly developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech while Covishield is developed by AstraZeneca which is a UK-based pharmaceutical company. However, the Serum Institute is producing the Covishield vaccine in India. Similarly, Sputnix V is developed by Russia but is made available in India as well. These vaccines can prevent serious symptoms causing deaths. People should get the vaccination and follow COVID protocols.

How effective are these three vaccines on the double mutant virus?

Each virus is capable of changing itself. The double mutant virus is spreading much faster than last year. However, the happy news is that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective in fighting against the double mutants. Although no data is available on Sputnix V. Covaxin and Covishield can also prove to be successful in fighting the double mutants including the UK variants and Brazilian variants.

How is the vaccine fixed? What is the Efficiency of Vaccines available in India?

The efficacy is not determined by one or two individuals it is based on the group studied. Suppose there are 100 people who are vaccinated in a trial and 100 people are not vaccinated. The latter group is more likely to get infected. The symptoms of both groups are matched to draw conclusions. Even if you are vaccinated it is important for you to wear the mask as the vaccines do not provide full immunity from the virus. They only prevent serious health conditions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan