Jagran Dialogues: Amid the second wave, there is a lot of confusion prevailing among the people regarding the coronavirus and the vaccination process, which has been going on in the country for since last over 3 months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. The total caseload in the country has crossed the grim milestone of the 2-crore mark while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen is over 2.26 lakh.

Amid the second wave, there is a lot of confusion prevailing among the people regarding the coronavirus and the vaccination process, which has been going on in the country for since last over 3 months. From the importance of getting a vaccine a shot to how the coronavirus spreads from one person to another, several questions have been asked by the people on different platforms.

To know more about the impact of the second wave of coronavirus, the vaccination process and the two vaccines -- COVISHIELD and COVAXIN -- Jagran New Media's Senior Editor Prtayush Ranjan held a discussion, under the JNM's campaign Jagran Dialogues, with a renowned doctor and medical personality, Dr Narendra K Arora, who is currently the Chairperson of Operational Research Group of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Here are the excerpts from the discussion:

Q: How the COVID-19 spreads from one person to another and how we can prevent the transmission?

A: The coronavirus is another virus infection that infects a person through the lungs. It can be transmitted to another person in two ways i) when we talk, small droplets of saliva come out from our mouth which can infect the person sitting beside the infected person. ii) When a person gets infected, the COVID-19 infection gets suspended around the atmosphere and when a person comes in contact with that atmosphere, he/she can get exposed to the virus and can get infected. To prevent this transmission, the health authorities have emphasised wearing a face mask and avoiding close contact with the infected person or maintaining social distancing.

Q: Why it is important to get the vaccine shot?

A: When we get vaccinated against any virus, the sole motive of the vaccine shot is to create antibodies against the virus inside our bodies. Vaccination prevents the virus from becoming severe, it also prevents fatality due to the virus and it also helps in preventing the transmission of the virus to other persons. The vaccines being administered in India prevents the virus from becoming severe and reducing deaths. However, no vaccine is 100 per cent efficient in preventing the transmission from one person to other. That's the reason the health experts advise to practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.

Q: Presently, there are two vaccines available in India -- Covaxin and Covishield. How they are different in nature and why two doses of both vaccines are administered?

A: The coronavirus is probably the only virus for which different types of vaccines are available. In India, there are two vaccines available right now.

The Covishield vaccine, which is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a chimpanzee adenovirus has been modified to enable it to carry the COVID-19 spike protein into the cells of humans, which enables the body to make antibodies against the COVID-19. The Covaxin vaccine, which is developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, is an inactivated vaccine. The Covaxin contain inactivated viruses, which can not infect a person but still can teach the immune system to prepare a defence mechanism against the active virus.

Both the vaccines use different platforms when injected inside the body and this is the reason why it is recommended to take both doses of the same vaccine because the work process of both vaccines is different and the mechanism to make antibodies against COVID-19 is different.

Q: Is it allowed or advised to take two doses of different vaccines?

A: The process to take two different vaccine shots is called interchangeability. However, the medical researches done so far on coronavirus, have not advised or allowed to take two different vaccine shots because the mechanism of both vaccines is different.

Q: After the second wave of COVID-19 struck India, many people have questioned about the double mutant strain of COVID-19. What is the Indian double mutant virus and is it more dangerous than the single mutant strain?

A: You must have heard about Charles Darwin's theory of 'survival of the fittest. Any living being whether a human, animal or virus, need to adapt to its surroundings to live. When a virus enters a body, the White Blood Cells (WBCs) inside our body starts to fight the infection. The double mutant virus is a developed form of the virus that adapts itself to dodge the WBCs inside our bodies. This happens because the virus needs to survive and thus mutations take place. The mutations started in United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. Similarly, the virus mutated itself in India and that's why we call the double mutation strain as Indian double mutant virus or B1.617. This double mutant strain is more infectious, that's why the second wave has increased the caseload in the country at a rapid pace.

Q: Are the Covishield and Covaxin efficient in fighting the double mutant strain present in India?

A: Several studies have suggested that fortunately both the vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- are efficient enough to fight the double mutant strain.

Watch Full Interview Here:





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan