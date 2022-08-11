Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn In As 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal, on Thursday was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. Dhankhar, 71, was administered the oath of the office by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god. His swearing in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers of the Centre. Besides, Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu was also among the dignitaries present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Dhankhar, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on August 6 after he defeated opposition's Margaret Alva. He bagged 528 votes against Alva's 182 votes.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the Vice Presidential elections 2022, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

Congratulating Dhankhar after winning the polls, PM Modi had said that it was a proud moment for India as a "kisan putra" will soon become the Vice President of the country. He later also thanked to the MPs, who voted in favour of Dhankhar.

"At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," he had tweeted.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also hailed Dhankhar after the results, saying the Rajya Sabha will benefit from his experience.

"The election of Kisan Putra as the Vice President of India is a matter of joy for the whole country. Dhankhar ji has been continuously associated with the public in his long public life. The Upper House will definitely benefit from a close understanding of the ground issues and his experience," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Dhankhar's deep understanding of people's issues will benefit the nation.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman," Singh tweeted.