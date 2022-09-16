Jacqueline Remained Connected To Conman Sukesh Ignoring His Crimes, Nora Cut Ties: Delhi Police

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday said that Nora Fatehi cut ties with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar while Jacqueline Fernandez continued receiving gifts from him. The EoW yesterday questioned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with her relations and the gifts which she got from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in Tihar jail in a case of extortion of Rs 200 crore.

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav, as quoted by ANI, said that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

As per news agency ANI, quoting sources, Jaqueline was so convinced and influenced by Chandrashekhar that she would call him the "man of her dreams" and was thinking of marrying him. Nora never met Chandrashekhar. She had talked with him through Whatsapp, twice.

"There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy," ANI quoted Ravinder Yadav as saying.

Meanwhile, EOW has also recovered a superbike, Ducati, costing around Rs 8 lakh from Prashant who is the manager of Fernandez. This bike was gifted by Chandrashekhar to Prashant.

On Wednesday, EOW also grilled Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case. But both the actors have no direct connection with this case. Delhi Police sleuths had called three persons for questioning on Thursday: Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani.

Nora is also likely to turn witness in the Delhi police case but the investigation is still on. Pinky Irani, who was also questioned yesterday, is a person who approached Fatehi for gifts in the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar's wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said that she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby. Mehboob, who is a native of Morocco, mostly lives in Mumbai and works in the Bollywood industry. Mehboob recognised Pinky Irani during the questioning.



(With ANI Inputs)