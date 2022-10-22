Jacqueline Fernandez's Interim Bail Extended Till November 10 In Rs 200 Cr Scam Case

DELHI's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail till November 10 in Rs 200 crore scam case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Hearing on regular bail and other pending applications is scheduled for November 10. The Court directed Enforcement Directorate to provide a charge sheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, along with her lawyer Prashant Patil, appeared at Patiala House court in Delhi for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering. Last month Jacqueline was granted interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on her lawyer’s request.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. Jacqueline has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Jacqueline has been asked to visit ED’s office several times for questioning. During her interrogation, she told officials that she was in touch with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar since 2017 and Sukesh told her that he belongs a Jayalalithaa’s family.

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that both actors got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh. Jacqueline Fernandez was recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. She stated received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. Additionally, she also received a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets.

Last month, Economic Offensive Wings (EoC) of Delhi police also grilled Jacqueline for eight hours at its office in Rs 200 crore scam case. Jacqueline's friendship with Sukesh reportedly started on WhatsApp in January 2021, and she had secretly met the conman on a number of occasions.