Jacqueline Fernandez’s Designer Leepakshi Questioned In Rs 200 Cr Scam Case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been hitting the headline ever since her name cropped up in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Murder 2 actress was grilled for 15 hours over 2 days and now, her designer, Leepakshi, reached the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. The EOW summoned Fernandez's designer in the same case on Monday.

However, the designer had skipped questioning, citing health reasons. On September 21, visuals of Leepakshi entering the EOW office in Delhi surfaced online.

"Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer Leepakshi Ellawadi reached EOW office in Delhi in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case," news agency ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline appeared before's Delhi police' EOW wing for the second time on Monday (September 19). Along with the actress the officials also summoned Leepakshi, however, the designer skipped the questioning and was later given time for Wednesday to appear in front of the officials.

During Monday's interrogation, the actress was asked about the expensive gifts she received from the conman, which were allegedly taken from the money which was extorted from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh. Further, the actress also revealed the list of gift items that she received from the conman.

Apart from Jacqueline, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehis was also questioned by the Delhi police's EOW department in the same case. As per news agency ANI, the conman gifted a BMW worth Rs 65 Lakhs to Nora's brother-in-law. The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing grilled Nora for six hours in the case.

This is the second time when the actress was questioned by the officials regarding the matter. Also during the investigation, it was revealed that both Nora and Jacqueline were unaware of each other's receiving gifts.

Both Nora and Jacqueline were also examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case.

What was the Rs 200 cr scam?

The conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. Later, he used the money to gift luxurious items to actresses. However, he was arrested in the case and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.