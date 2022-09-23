Jacqueline Fernandez’s Designer Accepts Taking Rs 3 Cr From Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Ever since Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's name has been cropped up in the Rs 200 money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the actress has become a topic of discussion. The Murder 2 actress was grilled for 15 hours over 2 days, and the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police even grilled her designer Leepakshi for 8 hours on September 21. Now, according to news agency PTI, the designer has admitted collecting Rs 3 crores from Sukesh during the interrogation.

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar contacted Ellawadi last year to know about the brands and types of clothing preferred by Fernandez. He took suggestions from her and also handed over Rs. 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount received by Chandrashekhar was spent by Ellawadi to purchase gifts for Fernandez," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Leepakshi is a famous celebrity designer and consultant, who has worked with several celebrities in the industry for over 10 years. The designer on Wednesday appeared in the Delhi Police's EOW for questioning in Rs 200 scam case. Though the designer was summoned along with Fernandez, Leepakshi could not make it to the question citing health reasons, and later appeared on September 23.

During the questioning session, the designer revealed that she knew about the relationship Jacqueline and Sukesh had, and the conman contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her in order to take suggestions on the brand worn by Fernandez in his bid to woo her. Further, Leepkashi also revealed that as soon as Fernandez came to know about the money laundering case associated with the conman, the actress cut all her ties with him, police said.

So far, Jacqueline has been questioned twice by the Delhi police in the case. After Murder 2 actress, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the Delhi police's EOW department in the same case. The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing grilled Nora for six hours in the case.

Apart from Delhi Police's EOW, Enforcement Directorate, ED has also questioned both the actress in the same case. As per ED, both the actresses have received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the conman.