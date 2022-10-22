Jacqueline Fernandez Tried To Flee India, Tamper Evidence: ED Tells Court

THE HINDI film industry actor Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee from India while she was being questioned in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Saturday.

At a regular bail application hearing for the actor, the lawyer defending her said Fernandez had not received any documents from the ED, after which the court told the investigative agency to do so. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 10.

The investigating agency, opposing the actor's regular bail plea, alleged Jacqueline of tampering evidence during the investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone. The agency has also alleged that the actor was not cooperating with the investigators.

She wanted to leave India, but could not do so as her name was on the "lookout circular," or the list of people to be stopped from fleeing the country, the ED said in the court document.

The ED claimed that Fernandez simply refused to participate when she was confronted face-to-face with the other suspects in the case and presented with the evidence, adding that she acted in a way that was not conducive to the inquiry.

According to ED's earlier chargesheet, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

The investigating agency chargesheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts, viz., three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned. "

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a prisoner in Delhi, is accused of defrauding numerous people, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate has also confirmed that Fernandez had knowledge of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's involvement in criminal cases and also that he was married. Jacqueline overlooked them and made financial transactions with Sukesh.