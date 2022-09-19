Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Police Today In Case Linked To Rs 200-Crore Scam

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernanadez will appear before the Delhi Police on Monday after she was summoned by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case. The actress will appear for yet another round of questioning in a case linked to the Rs 200 crore extortion scam related to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This will be the second round of questioning of the Bollywood star, who previously appeared before the Delhi Police last week. The actor was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to the conman.

According to police officials, Jacqueline has been called in to join the probe at 11 AM on Monday and report at the office of Economic Offences Wing in Mandir Marg, New Delhi. Speaking to PTI, an official was quoted saying, “We need to scrutinize certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case.”

During earlier rounds of investigations, it was revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar offered a lavish motorcycle to Jacqueline Fernandez’s agent Prashant on his birthday, but he refused to take it and declined the offer. It was further revealed that Sukesh then left the two-wheeler along with its keys at Prashant’s place. The motorcycle was later seized by the police.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, has been accused of cheating several people, including high-profile individuals. The list of names also include former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 17, Jacuqline Fernandez was named as an accused in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The charge sheet revealed that Jacqueline, along with other Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the conman.

Official sources revealed to media outlets that Jaqueline called Chandrashekhar the “man of her dreams” and was even thinking of getting married to him. While speaking to ANI, an official revealed said, “There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something was fishy.”