Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By Delhi Court In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Patiala House Court in Delhi to join the probe linked with the Rs 200 crore scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court's summons, asking Fernandez to appear before it on September 26, came after it took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case recently in which Fernandez was named as an accused.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, appearing for the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing informed the court that the 37-year-old actress has also been summoned by the Delhi police to appear before it for questioning on September 12.

Earlier this week, the actress in her plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA clearly stated that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Norah Fatehi was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

She and other celebrities who received gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses whereas she is sought to be dragged as an accused.

She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The deposits are from the actor's "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.

The ED in its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court has mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. Though her name is not mentioned in the chargesheet, it mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

"According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on 20th Oct 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

Meanwhile, her lawyer Prashant Patil had said that the actor is only a "victim of larger conspiracy" mentioning that "its unfortunate that his client has been arraigned as an accused in the alleged case".

(With agency inputs)