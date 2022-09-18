Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again By Delhi Police In Rs 200-Cr Scam Linked To Conman

The Delhi police have once again summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore scam case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Murder 2 actress will appear in front of the Economic Offences Wing tomorrow (September 19) at 11 am, news agency ANI reported.

"Delhi Police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing at 11am tomorrow, September 19th for questioning in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: EOW," news agency ANI tweeted.

This is the second time that the EOW officials have summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in the same. Earlier, the actress was grilled for eight hours. Meanwhile, the official had also summoned Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in the same case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On September 9, the EOW officials grilled Nora Fatehi for nine hours, and she was asked roughly 50 questions. Apart from the Delhi police's EOW wing, the case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, ED.

Meanwhile, the Murder 2 actress was accused to take gifts from the conman worth crores, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said on Wednesday. Pink Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez was also questioned by the officials.

Reports also claimed that earlier when Fernandez was questioned, "The set of questions prepared for Jacqueline is different from that were asked to Nora Fatehi, who was earlier called for questioning into the case."



Earlier, the ED in its charge sheet named Jacqueline in connection with the money laundering case that involved the conman.

Also during the investigation, it was revealed that both Nora and Jacqueline were unaware of each other's receiving gifts.

What was the Rs 200 cr scam?

A money laundering case was registered against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

The conman was later arrested in the same and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka.