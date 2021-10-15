New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a third summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez after she skipped the questioning today in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the fresh summon, the central agency has asked Jacqueline to appear before agency officials by 11 am on Saturday.

The ED said that her questioning is significant in the case as a witness in the alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. This is the second time when the actress did not turn up to ED summons. Fernandez was summoned to appear last month too but she did not join the investigation that time due to some reason. She was again summoned earlier this month with direction to appear before the investigators today (October 15).

Earlier, the ED questioned the actress in August. The federal agency recorded Fernandez's statement in its more than six-hour questioning in August end. Another actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED here in connection with the same case for the second time on Thursday.

ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case. Reports suggest that the ED is looking into the possibility that money was invested abroad and it was led by Chandrasekhar, who is accused in 21 cases.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police last month for their alleged role in the duping case. The Delhi Police has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

(With Agency Inputs)

