Jacqueline Fernandez Being Grilled By Delhi Police In Rs 200 Cr Scam; Luxury Gifts From Conman Under Scanner

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday arrived before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, where she is being grilled in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She arrived at the Delhi Police EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11: 20 am today and entered the building from the back gate. It was Jacqueline's third summoning.

Reportedly, EOW has prepared a list of questions to be answered by Jacqueline. The questions were based on her relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she got from him. She will also be asked how often she had met or contacted Sukesh over the phone.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at EOW office in Delhi in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money Laundering case https://t.co/XFDrF8xDaB pic.twitter.com/qzkIfe9Tzh — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

As per reports, "The set of questions prepared for Jacqueline is different from that were asked to Nora Fatehi, who was earlier called for questioning into the case."

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Jacqueline in their charge sheet in the money laundering case that involved Sukesh. The agency charge sheet stated that actor Jacqueline knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but chose to overlook his criminal past and got involved in financial transactions with him.

ED had registered a money laundering case in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. The agency had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

It also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and bought valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad which amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore.