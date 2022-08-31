Jacqueline Fernandez Overlooked Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Criminal History: ED In Rs 200 Cr Scam

In its chargesheet naming Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that the actor is "directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime."

According to news agency ANI, the chargesheet stated that "investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of the crime..."

ED also concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter. Further, accused Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her & her relatives: ED Chargesheet

"Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him. Not only Jacqueline but even her family members and friends benefitted from their relationship financially," the agency said in the chargesheet.

...She acquired, possessed & used part proceeds of crime- valuable gifts for herself & her family members in India & abroad, &thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002

Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering case | ED in chargesheet against the actor stated, "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime..."



The actor's stance on the gifts received by her and her relatives from Chandrashekhar changed on a regular basis, according to the agency's chargesheet.

The agency discovered during its investigation that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez from February until he was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7, last year.