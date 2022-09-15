Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi Under Scanner In Case Linked To Conman | All You Need To Know About Rs 200 Cr Scam

After questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EoW) for questioning in connection with Rs 200 cr extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline, who has been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case, was grilled by EOW of Delhi police for over eight hours on Wednesday. This is her first encounter with the EoW. Earlier, she was grilled by the ED several times in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police also questioned Pinky Irani, who reportedly paid in crores to introduce Jacqueline to Sukesh. Irani also appeared before the Delhi Police today for the second consecutive.

All You Need To Know About The Money Laundering Case:

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has been booked in more than 10 criminal cases.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

From June 2020 and May 2021, utilising various smartphone applications and voice modulation software, Sukesh made multiple calls to Aditi Singh and extorted over Rs 200 crore while sitting in jail.

In December 2021, ED registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his assistants Deepak Ramdani and Pradeep Ramdani, and others for defrauding Aditi Singh, and Japna Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh.

Sukesh defrauded Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore by posing as a Law Ministry official and promising to assist with her husband's lawsuits. Conman defrauded Japna Singh after extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh.

In October, the ED quizzed actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi over their links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. The questioning continued on several instances before ED submitted its charge sheet in the case in August this year.

ED named Jacqueline as accused the chargesheet and stated that she knew about Sukesh’s involvement in criminal cases. Still, she chose to overlook his criminal past and got indulged in financial transactions with him.

"Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him. Not only Jacqueline but even her family members and friends benefitted from their relationship financially," the ED said in the chargesheet.

Further, accused Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her & her relatives, the ED said.

The actor's stance on the gifts received by her and her relatives from Chandrashekhar changed on a regular basis, according to the agency's chargesheet.

The agency discovered during its investigation that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez from February until he was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7, last year.

The agency also recorded Nora Fatehi’s statement on September 13 and October 14, 2021, where also she acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena. However, the ED has named her as a witness in the case.