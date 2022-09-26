Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Interim Bail In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case; Next Hearing On October 22

BOLLYWOOD actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday was granted interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 by the Patiala House Court in Delhi in Rs 200 crore scam case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. However, the court had sought Enforcement Directorate's response on her regular bail plea.

Jacqueline today moved the pre-arrest bail plea in the Patiala House court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the ED on the bail plea. Until ED's response, her regular bail is pending before the court.

The court granted interim bail to Jacqueline on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on her lawyer’s request. The next hearing will be held on October 22. Earlier on Wednesday, the court issued a summons to the actor to appear before it physically on September 26.

This year, on August 17, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation. She has been asked to visit ED's office for several rounds of grilling. During her interrogation, she told officials that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 and that the conman had told her that he belonged to the late Jayalalithaa’s family.

"I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reading the charge sheet according to PTI.

Last week, the Economic Offensive Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police also grilled Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case.