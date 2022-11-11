Jacqueline Fernandez's Interim Bail In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case Extended Till November 15

DELHI Patiala House Court on Friday extended the interim bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 15 in connection to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported news agency ANI.

The order on regular bail will also be pronounced on that day.

Earlier, on Thursday, a Delhi court reserved the order on the bail plea of the actor.

Special judge Shailendra Malik reserved the order on the bail plea of Jacqueline Fernandes after hearing the submission of lawyers of both parties.

Meanwhile, the Court also raised questions, "Why did the agency not arrested her during the investigation?

Meanwhile, Jacquline's Counsel senior advocates Siddharth Agarwal and Prashant Patil submitted that the actor cooperated with the investigation and her statement was recovered five times.

They also submitted that she was not arrested during the investigation and a supplementary chargesheet has been filed and she is also a woman. This proposition ought not to be altered by the court.

During the hearing, it was argued that she was unaware that the gifts she received were out of proceeds of crime. In these circumstances, she is entitled to bail.

Meanwhile, on the other hand counsel for ED submitted that she has a history of attempting to flee the country. She did not cooperate in the investigation.

Besides, she is economically sound, she can influence the investigation and win over the witnesses.

"She possessed, used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime of Rs 7 crore," ED argued.

"It is the role of the accused. The investigation is still going on, any other may crop up. In these circumstances she may not be granted bail," ED's counsel submitted.

ED's counsel also submitted that she is a foreign national. Being her roots in Sri Lanka and her family members living in other countries, she may flee if she is enlarged on bail.

The counsel for ED also argued that she cannot be granted bail only on the ground of the accused being a woman as she did not cooperate in the investigation.

Earlier, on August 17, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioning the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

