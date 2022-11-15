Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Bail In Rs '200 Crore' Extortion Case Linked To Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday was granted regular bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court in Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was granted bail on personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety in the equal amount.

Jacqueline got the bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

Earlier, the court had granted her interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

On August 31, the Delhi High Court accepted the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

The actor was summoned by ED several times in connection with the money extortion investigation, she has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet mentioned that part of the proceeds of the crime had been directly received in India and abroad as well by the actor. The probe agency alleged that Fernandez enjoyed the money and jewelleries given by Chandrashekhar.

She was also accused of projecting the amount in the form of transfers made to the accounts of her brother and sister, and also bought cars for her father and mother, thereby acquiring and enjoying the proceeds of crime.

The agency's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.