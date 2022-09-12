Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Fresh Summons From Delhi Police In Rs 200 Cr Scam Case

THE DELHI Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear in court on September 14 in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



The actress cited prior commitments and asked for a date after 15 days, so Delhi Police postponed the questioning scheduled for Monday. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, did not waste time and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday.



The police have summoned Fernandez for the third time to join the investigation. A senior police officer confirmed to ANI that a new summons was issued to Jacqueline, instructing her to appear at the EOW office on Mandir Marg at around 11 a.m. On September 14.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in money laundering cases involving Sukesh. According to the ED chargesheet, Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but chose to ignore his criminal history and engage in financial transactions with him. The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. The ED previously stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, during which she admitted to receiving gifts from Chandrashekar.



ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounted to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.



Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is currently imprisoned in Delhi and is the subject of over ten criminal cases.



Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of imprisoned former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO under the guise of obtaining bail for her husband.