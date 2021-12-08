New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The agency will record the statement of the 36-year-old actor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. She has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier at least twice in this case during which she was also confronted with Chandrasekhar.

The agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after coning and extorting money from some high-profile people. Her spokesperson had earlier said she was testifying before the agency as a witness.

"Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple", Jacqueline's spokesperson said in a statement.

The ED, on December 5, had stopped Fernandez from flying abroad through the Mumbai airport. The agency asked her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe. The Sri Lankan-origin actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The agency last week also filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here and named Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others. It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Chandrashekhar claimed that he gifted Fernandez numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The investigation found that Chandrashekhar while lodged in the Rohini jail here allegedly ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology, according to officials. The ED had arrested the couple and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case. In August, the agency raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

The police recently invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. The Delhi Police had alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others, used hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan