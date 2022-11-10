Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives At Delhi Patiala High Court For Bail Hearing In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Delhi’s Patiala High Court on Thursday for her impending bail hearing in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The court will reportedly hear arguments on the bail petition moved by the actor and her lawyers today.

Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier granted interim bail in the matter by the trial court. During the bail hearing on November 5, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline’s bail plea was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. The Patiala High Court then deferred the matter for November 10 and extended the interim bail of Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the regular bail plea by Jacqueline Fernandez and stated that she never cooperated with the investigation. The agency added that the Bollywood star only made the disclosure when she was confronted with evidence.

“Jacqueline was informed about Sukesh’s criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him. She is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence,” mentioned ED according to a report in ANI.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on various instances. On August 17, 2022, a supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in the Patiala High Court. The chargesheet also mentioned the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as an ‘accused’.

According to the charge-sheet filed by ED, “During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear.”

“A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned,” mentioned the charge-sheet as reported by ANI.