'Jab Tak Chal Rahi...': Rahul Gandhi On Wearing T-Shirt Amid Biting Cold; BJP Takes 'Shehzada' Jibe

AS THE cold wave spell continues in Delhi and other parts of North India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn attention for wearing a mere t-shirt in chilly winter during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party leader was once again seen wearing a single t-shirt on Wednesday during the 138th Foundation Day of the Congress in the national capital.

"T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." (Will wear it as long as I can), Rahul was heard responding to a reporter when asked about wearing a t-shirt in biting cold.

For the past several days, Delhi has recorded a single-digit temperature. Amid this freezing cold winter, Rahul Gandhi on Monday was seen wearing the same white t-shirt in the national capital as he visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers to pay tributes to them.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a "Yogi", Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus."

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Khurshid's statement and said this is the Congress' political tactic to gain votes. The saffron party alleged that Congress can do anything for votes.

Being sarcastic about Rahul Gandhi, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam asked what he (Rahu Gandhi) consumes so that he does not feel cold. He also suggested that Rahul Gandhi should tell which prasad he consumes and also give the same prasad to his 'sena' so that they too do not have to wear clothes in the cold.

The BJP's IT head Amit Malviya took to Twitter today to share a video of the conversation and took a jibe at the Congress leader over wearing a t-shirt.

The MP from Wayanad is in Delhi after his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered here on Saturday (December 24). The yatra is currently on a nine-days winter break and will resume on January 3.

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, citing multiple breaches in the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded proper protection for party leader Rahul Gandhi during this yatra. In his letter to Home Minister, Venugopal said the security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi.

Earleir today, speaking on the foundation day of the party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected to the post of party president in October hit out at the BJP government and said the basic principles of India are under constant attack.